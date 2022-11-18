The Saket court in Delhi Friday ordered the narco test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, an accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. According to the ANI, the court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of the accused Aftab within 5 days. The accused Aftab Amin Poonawala had killed his live-in partner and chopped her body into 35 pieces. Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Accused Aftab Ameen Poonawalla Confesses to Chopping Victim's Body in 10 Hours.

Saket Court Orders Accused Aaftab's Narco Test:

Shraddha Murder Case | Saket court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aftab within 5 days. pic.twitter.com/CEW63UWNl8 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

