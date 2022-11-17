New Delhi, November 17: Aftab Ameen Poonawalla has confessed to investigators that it took him 10 hours to chop his live-in partner's body into 35 different pieces and that he had burnt her face until it was unrecognizable, informed sources said.

As the investigation is still underway, police teams have visited and conducted searches to recover more remains of the 27-year-old victim, Shraddha Walkar, at the Mehrauli forest. Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Delhi Police To Match Victim’s DNA Samples With Chopped Head Found Elsewhere in City.

The South district police teams have also contacted their counterparts for in east district's Pandav Nagar police station to help out in a DNA test after some remains, including a head, were recovered in Trilokpuri area in June.

The samples collected from the Mehrauli area have been sent for a DNA test. The police will match both the DNA reports. Following the lack of evidence, the police teams on Wednesday had also visited the rented house in Chattarpur which the accused and the victim shared. Shraddha Walkar Case: Aftab Ameen Poonawala, His Girlfriend Shifted to Chattarpur on May 15, Three Days Before Her Murder.

The weapon of offence, which has been missing since Aftab's arrest on November 12, was also looked for, said the sources. Meanwhile, the investigators are in a tizzy as Aftab is not cooperating with them. "His statements are frequently changing. He first told the investigators that he had thrown away the mobile phone of the victim in Maharashtra but now he claims that he had dropped the phone somewhere in Delhi," said the sources.

In what sounded like a Hitchcockian horror script, Aftab on May 18 had a fight with Shraddha, after she suspected him of cheating on her. He even beat her and after she fainted, he sat on her chest and then strangled her to death.

