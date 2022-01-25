Veteran singer Sandhya Mukherjee refused the offer of Padma Shri award when contacted by the Central government official. The revelation was made by the daughter of the 90-year-old singer. Notably, Mukherjee is the second person from West Bengal to refuse a civilian honour. On Tuesday, former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee had also turned down the Padma Bhushan award.

Tweet By PTI:

