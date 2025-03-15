A tragic incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur when a boat carrying a dozen people capsized in a river while they were on their way to attend a funeral. Three people lost their lives in the accident, while seven others were successfully rescued. The incident took place when the overloaded boat lost balance and overturned, plunging the passengers into the river. Local villagers, along with the rescue team, rushed to the spot and launched an operation to save those trapped in the water. Efforts are still underway to locate any missing individuals. Sitapur: Dainik Jagran Journalist Raghavendra Vajpayee Shot Dead in UP.

Boat Capsizes in River While Heading to Funeral

