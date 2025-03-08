Journalist Raghavendra Vajpayee, associated with Dainik Jagran, was shot dead in Sitapur district. The attack took place when bike-borne assailants first rammed into his motorcycle and then opened fire, shooting multiple rounds. The brutal attack has raised concerns over journalist safety in the region. Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the attackers and determine the motive behind the killing. Further details are awaited as the police probe continues. Bihar Journalist Murder: Four Arrested For Killing Vimal Kumar Yadav in Araria.

Dainik Jagran Journalist Raghavendra Vajpayee Shot Dead in UP

