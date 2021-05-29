Social Distancing Norms Flouted at COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, See Pics

Madhya Pradesh | A large number of people gathered for inoculation at a vaccination centre in Sehore district’s Ashta area. Social distancing norms were flouted. pic.twitter.com/EJd9kdh0Zi — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

