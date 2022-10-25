On Tuesday, as various parts of the country observed Solar Eclipse, a Surya Grahan Mela was held in Haryana's Kurukshetra. A video of the event was also shared by Haryana government which showed the live streaming of the Suryan Grahan mela in the city. As the city observed partial solar eclipse, devotees were seen taking holy dip during the eclipse. The partial solar eclipse was visible from 4:29 pm and ended with the sunset at 5:42 pm today. Solar Eclipse 2022: Surya Grahan Observed in These States Across India (See Pics and Videos).

Watch the Surya Grahan Mela in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

