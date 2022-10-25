On Tuesday, various parts of India witnessed the Solar Eclipse. The partial Solar Eclipse began around 4:29 pm and ended at 5:42 pm today. Pictures and videos of the solar eclipse from various places in India including Jammu, Amritsar, Leh and Hanle were shared on social media. In India, partial Solar Eclipse was witnessed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Odisha, Kolkata among other places. Besides India, few other countries also witnessed partial Solar Eclipse. Solar Eclipse 2022 in India! Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Witnesses Surya Grahan in Gorakhpur (See Pics).

Solar Eclipse Witnessed in These States in India

#PartialSolarEclipse seen in the sky of Amritsar, Punjab. The astronomical phenomenon today is visible over most of India apart from some parts in the northeast pic.twitter.com/T9ZG068YTG — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Watch Video

#PartialSolarEclipse as seen in the sky of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ZO1dsiea7B — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2022

The astronomical wonder of a partial solar eclipse witnessed in Jammu (pic 1) and Chandigarh (pic 2) https://t.co/LZvMRPrOyR pic.twitter.com/4jNfdJJhHt — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Solar Eclipse Begins in India

WATCH | Solar Eclipse begins, visuals straight from Leh & Hanle! India and few other places in the world will be witnessing partial Solar Eclipse. It will be visible from 4:29 PM and will end with the sunset at 5:42 PM today.@IIABengaluru pic.twitter.com/v5i2swKGUt — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) October 25, 2022

Solar Eclipse in Delhi

#PartialSolarEclipse seen in the sky of Delhi (Pic Source: Arjan Bedi) pic.twitter.com/Q8dDA7eyFq — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Kurukshetra Witnesses Partial Solar Eclipse

Haryana | Kurukshetra witnesses partial solar eclipse, devotees take holy dip during the eclipse pic.twitter.com/Gq3FDJ6XJd — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

