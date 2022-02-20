Actor and social activist Sonu Sood was stopped from visiting the polling booths in Moga on Sunday by the Election Commission of India during the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Sood's sister Malvika is contesting from the Moga constituency in the Punjab Assembly polls on a Congress ticket. Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh said that if Sood tries to step out of the house, we will take strict actions against him.

Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house: Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh His sister Malvika Sood is contesting from Moga as a Congress candidate. pic.twitter.com/Ueeb7CNy8t — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

