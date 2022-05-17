Fuel stations across the crisis-hit nation have put up 'No Petrol' posters amid a severe shortage of petrol-diesel. "We're waiting since the early hours of the day, but petrol is yet to come. People are waiting in kilometers-long queues," say locals. Newly appointed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Monday that Sri Lanka has only one day of petrol stocks left. Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: ‘Only One Day of Petrol Stock Left’, Says PM Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Check Tweet:

Sri Lanka | Fuel stations put up 'No Petrol' posters amid severe shortage of petrol-diesel Petrol stocks only for a day, said PM Ranil Wickremesinghe y'day We're waiting since early hours of day, but petrol is yet to come. People are waiting in kilometers-long queue, say locals pic.twitter.com/Mqn2VNu62W — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)