Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday said that the country has only a day's stock of petrol left. In a Twitter thread, PM Wickeremesinghe said that Sri Lanka only has petrol stocks for a single day. "We managed to bring in a diesel shipment yesterday. Two more diesel shipments under the Indian credit line due on 18/5 and 1/6. Two petrol shipments due on 18/5 and 29/5. We are working to obtain dollars in the open market to pay for these shipments," he added.

