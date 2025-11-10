Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, as per reports in IANS and Filmfare. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on October 31, 2025, and was put on ventilator support. The veteran actor, who was kept under strict observation in the intensive care unit (ICU) by doctors and later discharged, spent his last days at home in Mumbai. The exact reason behind the Sholay actor's passing remains unclear. It was earlier revealed that the 89-year-old actor's condition had become critical and he was being observed at regular intervals. Dharmendra's wife and actress Hema Malini and son Sunny Deol were with him in hospital in his critical moments. Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also paid a visit to Dharmendra while he was in hospital. Dharmendra's passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. Dharmendra aka ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood, Dies at 89 in Mumbai.

A few weeks ago, Dharmendra was hospitalised after complaining of severe breathlessness. On November 10, several media reports falsely claimed that the legendary actor had passed away. However, he recovered and was discharged from hospital. The veteran star peacefully breathed his last on November 24, 2025. The Deol family is yet to issue an official statement confirming the news. Remembering Dharmendra: From ‘Satyakam’ to ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, 10 Most Memorable Roles of Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ That Made Us Laugh, Cry and Cheer!

The heartbreaking news of Dharmendra’s passing has left the entire nation in deep shock and sorrow. From Bollywood’s biggest stars to millions of fans across the country, social media has been flooded with emotional tributes and heartfelt messages. Many shared fond memories of the legendary actor, recalling his charm and iconic performances that defined generations of Indian cinema.

Born as Dharam Singh Deol on December 8, 1935, in Punjab, Dharmendra began his acting career with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. In a career spanning six decades, the actor starred in more than 300 films, delivering many hits like Ankhen, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Dharam Veer, Haqeeqat, Phool Aur Patthar and Pratiggya, to name a few. Nicknamed the He-Man of Bollywood, the actor was considered one of the most handsome and celebrated action heroes of his time.

In 2012, Dharmendra was conferred the Padma Bhushan award by the Indian Government for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. He was conferred with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997. He was also awarded the IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 for his contributions to Hindi cinema. Dharmendra Gets Philosophical in His Shayari, Reflects on Its Deeper Meaning (Watch Video).

Dharmendra had a prolific career in Hindi cinema. His impeccable screen presence and charm made him one of the most beloved faces in Bollywood. May his soul rest in peace.

