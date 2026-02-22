A chilling dashcam video from the Kanpur-Allahabad Highway in Uttar Pradesh has captured the horrifying final moments of a truck driver who was fatally crushed between two heavy vehicles in broad daylight. The 21-second clip shows the driver standing in front of his parked goods truck on the roadside, seemingly cleaning the windshield or adjusting the front mirror. Moments later, another truck begins reversing toward him. The footage shows no visible warning signal or honking as the vehicle steadily moves backward. Unaware of the imminent danger, the driver remains trapped in the narrowing gap between the two massive trucks. Within seconds, the space closes completely, pinning him between the front of his stationary vehicle and the rear of the reversing truck. The vehicle stops shortly after, but the man is seen motionless, crushed on the busy highway. Hyderabad Ferrari Accident: Speeding Luxury Car Driven by Businessman Kranti Reddy Rams Vehicles in Jubilee Hills, Several Injured (Watch Videos).

Truck Driver Crushed Between 2 Vehicles in UP

📍Kanpur–Allahabad Highway, Uttar Pradesh: A truck driver cleaning his parked vehicle’s mirrors was crushed after another truck suddenly reversed, trapping him between the two vehicles. https://t.co/NL8SES5WpT — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) February 22, 2026

