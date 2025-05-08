SRM University's Professor Lora has been allegedly suspended over allegations of posting anti-India content after the Indian Armed Forces conducted Operation Sindoor. It is reported that Professor Lora shared anti-India content on social media in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, in which the country's armed forces targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok) early Wednesday, May 7. A purported suspension letter going viral on social media claims that Professor Lora of SRM University was suspended for being involved in unethical activities. Several posts shared by netizens claim that Professor Lora shared anti-India content over Operation Sindoor. One of the alleged posts read, "India killed a child in Pakistan and wounded two people in the early Wednesday strikes," while another post she reportedly wrote, "This is gonna be the state of India for the next decade!" Although her suspension letter is surfacing online, the SRM University has not yet released an official statement clarifying the nature of her "unethical activities". Operation Sindoor Still Ongoing, Over 100 Terrorists Killed So Far in Strikes on Terror Camps in Pakistan: Report.

SRM University Suspends Professor Lora

Breaking News: Professor Lora has been suspended by SRM University following allegations of posting anti-India content after Operation Sindoor. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/GcXlcNh9Ip — World News (@WorldRetold) May 8, 2025

Letter of Suspension Goes Viral

Ms. Lora, assistant professor and Directorate of Career Centre at SRM is suspended with immediate effect and pending enquiry pic.twitter.com/fTzEyC0Tp8 — Sachiin Ramdas Suryavanshi (@sachiinv7) May 8, 2025

