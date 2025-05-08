The Indian government has said that over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor, and the count is still ongoing, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. According to the report, the government also mentioned that Operation Sindoor is still underway, making it difficult to provide an exact number. The government said that India will not take any action on its part until Pakistan carries out any provocative action. On Thursday, an all-party meeting was held where the government briefed political parties on “Operation Sindoor”, in which Indian armed forces struck nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Operation Sindoor: From US and UK to Israel, Here’s a List of Countries That Backed India After Strikes on Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan, PoJK.

Operation Sindoor Still Ongoing, Govt Says

