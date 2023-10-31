Apple, on Tuesday, October 31, issued an official statement after several prominent Opposition Members of Parliament, including Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Mahua Moitra, and Pawan Khera, said that they received warnings from Apple. Most opposition leaders who received the warning on their iPhones said they received alerts about potential state-sponsored attackers targeting their iPhones. "Apple does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker. State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete," Apple said. The iPhone maker also said that there is a possibility that some Apple threat notifications could be false alarms or that some attacks are not detected. Mahua Moitra, Shashi Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi and Other Leaders Get Apple Warning That 'State-Sponsored Attackers May Be Targeting Your iPhone'.

Apple Issues Statement

Opposition Leaders Get Apple Warning

Opposition leaders TMC's Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena's (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera say they have received warnings from their phone manufacturer about "state-sponsored attackers trying to compromise their phone" pic.twitter.com/ecQcIenHOT — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

