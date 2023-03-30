On the occasion of Ram Navami, a video of stepwell collapsing at an Indore temple is heart-wrenching. According to the latest development, as many as 13 people have died, and 19 being rescued. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of those who have been killed. Indore Temple Stepwell Collapse: Ten People Rescued So Far, 25 Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Stepwell Collapse At Indore: 19 Rescued, 13 Died

Stepwell collapse at Indore temple | MP: An ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs to be given to next of kin of deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured: MP CM SS Chouhan pic.twitter.com/tbHUd1LluZ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2023

