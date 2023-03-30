In the latest development, a total of 10 people have been rescued and 25 are still trapped after a stepwell at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore collapsed on Thursday. The roof of a large well situated in Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore collapsed during the Ram Navami celebrations 2023 following which nearly 25 persons are feared to have fallen inside, reported PTI. Madhya Pradesh: Stepwell Collapses at Temple During Ram Navami Celebrations in Indore, Many Feared Trapped (Watch Video).

Indore Temple Stepwell Collapse:

Video | Rescue operation is on at Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev temple. At least 25 people were feared trapped after the rooftop of a stepwell collapsed earlier today. pic.twitter.com/0gaPijoAeI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2023

