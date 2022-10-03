In the latest development, the fishing business resumed in Dubbatota in Sukma district, decades after Naxalites disrupted it. "Fishing activities stopped after naxalites demolished the fish hatchery in 2005 but now that it's reconstructed, it'll aid in the income generation of people here," said DM Haris S. Meanwhile, locals rejoiced after the business resumed. "State govt and district admin constructed the hatchery and helped us resume fishing activities. It got stopped due to Naxals. We sell fish in nearby villages. Mostly, local villagers indulge in fishing," said locals. Chhattisgarh Bags 4 Awards for Swachh Bharat Mission; CM Bhupesh Baghel Congratulates State Team.

Fishing Business Resume in Dubbatota:

Sukma, Chhattisgarh | State govt and dist admin constructed the hatchery & helped us resume fishing activities. It got stopped due to Naxals. We sell fish in nearby villages. Mostly, local villagers indulge in fishing, say locals pic.twitter.com/f7IqjG3Cuw — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 3, 2022

