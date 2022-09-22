Raipur, September 22: Chhattisgarh has bagged four awards for Swachh Bharat Mission for this year. The state will be conferred the awards in the Swachh Bharat Diwas programme at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

"I am happy to inform that your State has been selected for felicitation for exemplary performance under Swachh Bharat Mission. Swachh Bharat Diwas will be celebrated on October 2, 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The President of India has consented to chair the occasion," reads the letter by Swachh Bharat Mission Director, Ministry of Jal Shakti to State Swachh Bharat Mission Director. Swachh Bharat Mission: PM Narendra Modi is Catalyst for Converting Mahatma Gandhi's Vision into Reality, Says Hardeep Singh Puri.

Chhattisgarh ranked first in East Zone in Swachh Survekshan-Rural. In the Swachh Survekshan-Rural in the East Zone, Durg district has been nominated the second and Balod the third position.

Chhattisgarh got the third prize in Central Zone in wall writing competition on ODF Plus. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel congratulated the state team of Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural). He said Chhattisgarh is doing good work every year in Swachh Bharat Mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2014. He launched the second phase of the programme on October 2, 2021.

