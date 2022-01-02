In the latest development, the creator of the Bulli Bai website, infamous for posting photos of hundreds of women on the GitHub app in an auction bid, has been blocked by GitHub and further action is being taken. "GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. CERT and Police authorities are coordinating further action." IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted. Sulli Deals 2.0: Muslim Woman Shares Screenshot of Her Pic Being Auctioned On Bulli Bai Website, Says 'Beginning New Year With Fear And Disgust'.

Check Tweet Here:

GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. CERT and Police authorities are coordinating further action. https://t.co/6yLIZTO5Ce — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)