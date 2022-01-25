Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and Election Commission of India over political parties offiering irrational freebies from public funds. SC seeking direction to seize election symbols and deregister political parties. Elections are set to commence in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab.

Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre and Election Commission of India seeking direction to seize election symbols and deregister political parties that promised to distribute irrational freebies from public funds. — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

