In a shocking incident in Gujarat's Surat, a woman found a mobile phone actively recording video inside the women's restroom at a restaurant in the city. The alleged incident occurred at K's Charcoal (Kay's Charcoal), under the Umra police station area limits. After the incident came to light, the police arrested the accused. Vijay Singh Gurjar, DCP of Surat City Zone 4, said, "In Surat city, in the Umra police station area, there is a restaurant named Kay’s Charcoal where a woman had gone with her family yesterday. She found a mobile phone with an active video recording in the ventilation grill of the women’s restroom." After finding the mobile, the woman informed the hotel management, who alerted the police. The police identified a person named Surendra Rana and took him into custody after scanning CCTV footage and conducting inquiries. "Two mobile phones were recovered from him... The restaurant staff and people close to the suspect are being questioned... Further investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is in police custody," the DCP added. It is learnt that the accused is a sweeper who has been arrested for filming obscene videos of women. Surat Shocker: Jewellery Shop Owner Shot Dead During Robbery Attempt in Gujarat’s Sachin Area, 1 Nabbed; Manhunt Launched for 3 Accused (Watch Video).

Man Taken Into Custody for Secretly Recording Women at Restaurantin Surat

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat: Surat City Zone 4 DCP Vijay Singh Gurjar said, "In Surat city, in the Umra police station area, there is a restaurant named Kay’s Charcoal where a woman had gone with her family yesterday. She found a mobile phone with an active video recording in the… pic.twitter.com/RqTVpke5cl — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)