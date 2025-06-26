In Hyderabad’s Amberpet area, a couple was arrested for allegedly producing and live-streaming pornographic videos for money. Operating under the alias Sweety Telugu Couple 2027, they ran a subscription-based model charging INR 2,000 for livestream access and INR 500 for recorded clips. The videos were streamed from a tent-based studio and promoted via Instagram. According to the East Zone Task Force, the couple has two children— a son pursuing B.Tech and a daughter in Intermediate first year—both reportedly unaware of their parents’ illegal activity. The operation ran for four months before the Amberpet police booked them under multiple sections of the IT Act. Authorities seized devices and are probing further into the digital trail and transactions. Chennai: Man Sells ‘99 Porn Video of Minor Girls For INR 100, 1000 Videos for INR 200’ on Telegram, Arrested.

Hyderabad Couple Held for Running Paid Porn Livestreams from Tent Studio

