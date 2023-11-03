The signature campaign against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination has received support from the Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu. The campaign was held today, November 3, at the TN Congress Headquarters at Mount Road in Chennai in the presence of TN Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Tamil Nadu believes NEET discriminates against students from rural areas who are forced to compete with those from urban areas. ‘NEET Is ZERO’, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Slams Union Government for Zero NEET PG Cut-Off Decision.

Congress Leaders Garner Support For Campaign Against NEET

#WATCH | Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu garnered support for the signature campaign against the NEET examination in the presence of state Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai today pic.twitter.com/H8n7wMNOI5 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

