On Wednesday, January 7, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during morning hours over northwest, central and northeast India during the next five to seven days. The weather agency further added that cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand during the next two days; over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next three to five days. On the other hand, the weather forecasting service Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, January 8. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Thursday. Himachal Pradesh Weather News: IMD Says No Change as Dry Spell Continues; Tourists and Locals Await Snowfall.

Mumbai Weather Today, January 8

Delhi Weather Today, January 8

Chennai Weather Today, January 8

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 8

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 8

Kolkata Weather Today, January 8

Shimla Weather Today, January 8

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)