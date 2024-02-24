A significant fire has erupted in a factory located in the Jadudanga area of Jamuria in Asansol, West Bengal. Fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene and are currently engaged in fire-fighting operations. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. No casualties have been reported at this time. Latur Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Several Shops in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Asansol Fire

#WATCH | West Bengal | A massive fire breaks out in a factory in Jadudanga area of Jamuria in Asansol. Fire tenders are present at the spot and fire-fighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/p7cP2pBqPQ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

