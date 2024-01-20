A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing 'smaran' and 'darshan' at Sri Arumulu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram has gone viral on social media. In the video, PM Narendra Modi can be seen in traditional attire, performing rituals. Sri Ramanathaswamy, a manifestation of Lord Shiva, is the chief deity of this temple. According to popular belief, Sri Rama and Mata Sita consecrated and worshipped the main lingam here. This temple is part of the Char Dhams – Badrinath, Dwarka, Puri and Rameshwaram – and one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Rameswaram, People Shower Flower Petals at His Cavalcade (Watch Video).

PM Modi Performs 'Smaran' and 'Darshan'

VIDEO | PM @narendramodi performs 'smaran' and 'darshan' at Sri Arumulu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/BLs4uuT7fv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 20, 2024

