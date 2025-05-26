Aishwarya Rai, the estranged wife of former minister Tej Pratap Yadav, has spoken out amid the escalating political drama in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. She questioned the Lalu Yadav family's choices in an emotional statement, asking, "Ask them what was the need to destroy my life... Ask them, "What will happen to me?" They claim to have expelled the brother and son. Her comments were made a few days after Tej Pratap's father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, publicly exposed his 12-year-old romance with Anushka Yadav and expelled him from the RJD and his family. Tej Pratap Yadav Expelled From RJD: Lalu Prasad Yadav Removes His Son From Party for 6 Years Over 'Irresponsible Behaviour' Amid Relationship Row.

Ex-RJD Leader Tej Pratap’s Estranged Wife Aishwarya Rai Breaks Silence

Patna, Bihar: Former Minister Tej Pratap Yadav's wife Aishwarya Rai says, "...Ask them what was the need to destroy my life. Ask them what will happen to me now. They say they have expelled the son, they say they have expelled the brother—ask them, what will happen to me?..." pic.twitter.com/hmRTYZQp9U — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)