On the occasion of Bihar Deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday on 9 November, RJD workers and supporters climbed JCB machine decked up with balloons and cut birthday cake in Bihar’s Vaishali. Tejashwi Yadav turned 34 on Thursday. Video by News Agency ANI showed RJD supporters sloganeering and dancing as they celebrated their leader’s birthday. ‘Sex Education’ in Bihar Assembly: CM Nitish Kumar Triggers Laughter in Vidhan Sabha With Population Control Theory, Tejashwi Yadav Defends It As Girl Education (Watch Video).

Tejashwi Yadav Birthday

#WATCH | Supporters and workers of RJD celebrate Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday in Bihar's Vaishali. pic.twitter.com/PqPxVfYpY4 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

