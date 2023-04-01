A case was booked against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh by Hyderabad Police for promoting enmity between different groups and criminal intimidation through his inflammatory speech on the occasion of Ram Navami. The case was filed based on a complaint filed by SI J Veera Babu from Afzalgunj Police Station, who stated that he was deputed in the SA Bazar area for maintaining the law and order situation in the area in wake of the suspended BJP MLA’s address at the Ram Navami rally. Ram Navami 2023: Mahatma Gandhi’s Assassin Nathuram Godse’s Picture Displayed During Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

T Raja Singh Booked

Telangana| A case was registered against BJP suspended MLA T Raja Singh for his alleged hate speech during Ram Navami shobha yatra in Hyderabad. He was booked U/s 153-A, 506 IPC at Afzalgunj Police station: M Ravindar Reddy, Inspector, Afzalgunj — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

