Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K Prabhakar Reddy was injured in a knife attack by an identified person when he was campaigning in Siddipet district in Telangana on Monday, October 30. Reddy was rushed to a hospital and is reportedly out of danger. The incident occurred in Surampalli village of Daulatabad Mandal when the Lok Sabha member from Medak constituency was campaigning. Meanwhile, party workers caught the attacker and beat him black and blue before police detained him. UK Ruling Party MP Stabbed to Death During Constituency Meeting.

BRS MP K Prabhakar Reddy Stabbed in Siddipet

#WATCH | Telangana: BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed in the stomach by an unidentified person during his campaign in Siddipet. MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is safe. The incident took place in Surampally village of the Daulatabad mandal. He has been shifted to Gajwel. The… pic.twitter.com/MI0BvbFxDJ — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023