London, Oct 15 (PTI) A 69-year-old Member of Parliament from the UK's ruling Conservative Party died on Friday after he was stabbed multiple times while meeting his constituents in south-east England, becoming the second sitting lawmaker to be kiiled in the last five years.

Sir David Amess, who represented Southend West in Essex, was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea during a routine constituency “surgery” meeting to address the concerns of local residents.

According to UK media reports, a man is believed to have walked into the meeting and stabbed him multiple times.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion (of) murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea," Essex Police said in a statement.

"We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday 15 October). We attended and found a man injured. He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene,” the statement said.

"A 25 year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered. He is currently in custody. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident," it added.

Amess is the second sitting MP to be killed in the last five years, following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

She was killed outside a library in Birstall, West Yorkshire, where she was due to hold a constituency surgery.

Amess had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children.

Tributes began pouring in for the long-serving Tory MP from his party colleagues and others within the political field.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "The worst aspect of violence is its inhumanity. It steals joy from the world and can take from us that which we love the most.

"Today it took a father, a husband, and a respected colleague. All my thoughts and prayers are with Sir David's loved ones," the Indian-origin minister said.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Amess was a "great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role".

"Let us remember him and what he did with his life," he said.

UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said on Twitter: "Rest In Peace Sir David. You were a champion for animal welfare, the less fortunate, and the people of Southend West. You will be missed by many."

Carrie Johnson, Prime Minister's Boris Johnson's wife, tweeted: "Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children."

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister said: "Elected representatives from across the political spectrum will be united in sadness and shock today.

"In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no-one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents."

