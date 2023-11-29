A fire broke out in a thermocol company on Wednesday evening in Shamshabad of Rangareddy district of Telangana. The fire was later brought under control by the fire department officials. No casualties were reported in the incident. Video from the scene showed thick smoke coming out of the factory as the blaze engulfed it. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Gujarat Fire: Major Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Surat After Explosion; 24 Workers Injured.

Telangana Fire

#WATCH | Telangana | Fire broke out in a thermocol company earlier this evening in Shamshabad of Rangareddy district. The fire was later brought under control. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/NanviX5XVZ — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)