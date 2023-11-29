Surat, November 29: A fire broke out at a chemical plant in Gujarat's Surat city on Wednesday after an explosion in a storage tank, injuring 24 workers, officials said. The blaze erupted at the chemical factory located in Sachin industrial area at around 2 am following the explosion in a large tank after leakage of inflammable chemicals stored in it, Surat in-charge chief fire officer Basant Pareek said. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Surat, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video)

“The blast caused fire in the three-storey building of the factory and engulfed the entire unit,” another official said. “Twenty four workers suffered injuries and were hospitalised,” Pareek said. Some of the injured workers were shifted to the civil hospital and others taken to two private hospitals in the city, officials said. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts In a Company At Umargam of Valsad Due to Large Quantity of Chemicals, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

As many as 15 fire tenders were engaged in the fire-fighting operation which went on for nine hours. The blaze was brought under control at around 11 am, an official from Sachin GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) fire station said.