In a disturbing incident in Karimnagar, Telangana, a jilted lover allegedly tried to strangle the mother of the girl he had been harassing after she got engaged to another man. The accused, identified as Raj Kumar, had been pressuring the girl for love despite her repeated rejections. Upon learning that the girl was getting married to someone else, Kumar confronted her mother, leading to a violent altercation. A video of the incident, which shows Kumar assaulting the woman and attempting to strangle her, went viral on social media. The girl's family filmed the attack, and despite the girl's attempt to intervene, Kumar continued his assault until local villagers intervened. Police were alerted, and the accused was taken into custody shortly after the incident on Sunday, March 2. ATM Robbery in Rangareddy: 4 Masked Men Flee With INR 30 Lakh After Using Iron Rods, Gas Cutter To Break SBI ATM Machine in Telangana; CCTV Videos Go Viral.

Jilted Lover Attacks Girl’s Mother Over Engagement in Karimnagar (Viewer Discretion Required)

ఇంత దారుణం ఇంత పైశాచికమా తమ ప్రేమకు అడొస్తుందనే కారణంగా ప్రియురాలి తల్లిపై దారుణంగా దాడి చేసిన ప్రేమోన్మాది గొంతు పిసికి చంపడానికి ప్రయత్నం కరీంనగర్ జిల్లా రామడుగు మండలం వన్నారం అనుబంధ గ్రామమైన సుద్దాలపల్లిలో.. తమ ప్రేమకు అడొస్తుందనే కారణంగా ప్రియురాలి తల్లి చామంతిపై దాడి… pic.twitter.com/BDEDwNKrfW — Journalist Vijaya Reddy (@VijayaReddy_R) March 2, 2025

Man Tries to Strangle Woman After Daughter's Engagement in Telangana

Sensitive Content తమ ప్రేమకు అడొస్తుందనే కారణంగా ప్రియురాలి తల్లిపై దారుణంగా దాడి చేసిన ప్రేమోన్మాది గొంతు పిసికి చంపడానికి ప్రయత్నం కరీంనగర్ జిల్లా రామడుగు మండలం వన్నారం అనుబంధ గ్రామమైన సుద్దాలపల్లిలో.. తమ ప్రేమకు అడొస్తుందనే కారణంగా ప్రియురాలి తల్లి చామంతిపై దాడి చేసి… pic.twitter.com/g4Z2hdQsmb — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) March 2, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

