In a daring ATM robbery on Sunday in Rangareddy, Telangana, four masked men stole INR 30 lakh from a State Bank of India machine. The gang used iron rods and a gas cutter to break into the ATM machine at Maheshwaram around 2 AM as seen in a CCTV video. Another CCTV footage showed one robber disabling the cameras by spraying a substance, while the others cut the wires of the emergency alarm. The heist, which lasted four minutes, was captured inside the ATM center, revealing the robbers' precise operation. The police have launched a manhunt and are analysing surrounding CCTV footage to track the suspects. Bidar Robbery: Bike-Borne Robbers Shoot Dead ATM Cash Vehicle Guard, Flee With INR 93 Lakh; Karnataka BJP Suspects Terror Link (Watch Video).

Burglars Use Iron Rods, Gas Cutter to Steal Cash from SBI ATM in Rangareddy

Four-member gang loots Rs 30 lakh from ATM in just 4 minutes A four member gang of burglars broke into an #ATM centre at #Maheshwaram and made away with Rs 30 lakh cash on Saturday night. According to reports, the incident happened at the SBI ATM located at #Ravirala village in… pic.twitter.com/NxPjf3aLdG — BNN Channel (@Bavazir_network) March 2, 2025

