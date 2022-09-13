Hyderabad, Sept 13: A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Secunderabad. According to reports, Six dead after a fire broke out in electric scooter recharging unit on the ground floor, smoke from which overpowered the people staying on 1st & 2nd floors. The Fire Tenders are on the Spot to control the fire.

Watch Video Of Incident

After a major fire incident in the electric bikes showroom situated lower floor of a building in #Secunderabad, People trapped inside were seen jumping from windows.#Hyderabad #Fire pic.twitter.com/J5Use1Djeu

— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) September 13, 2022

Check Tweet Here

Telangana | Remaining people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital, fire tenders on the spot: Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand pic.twitter.com/uDrwDCSw8t — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

