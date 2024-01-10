In a shocking incident, the burnt body of a woman was discovered in Moinabad, Telangana on Monday. The body, which had sustained 90 per cent burns, was found on a road leading to farmland in the village. Local farmers, who were on their way to their fields, noticed the body and promptly alerted the Moinabad police. Upon arrival, the police sent the body for post-mortem. Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman was murdered before her body was brought to the farmland and set ablaze. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. Delhi Shocker: Set ‘Ablaze’ by Relative, 23-Year-Old Man Dies of Burns in Wazirabad Area.

Woman Set Ablaze in Moinabad

