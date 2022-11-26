External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar paid to tribute to victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Jaishankar said that terrorism remains a threat to humanity. More than 166 people were killed and 300 injured in a terrorist attack that was carried out at various places in the financial capital of the country. EAM S Jaishankar After China Envoy Sun Weidong’s Farewell Call, Says ‘Normalization of India, China Ties in World’s Interest’

Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned & oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world: EAM Dr S Jaishankar#MumbaiTerrorAttack (File photo) pic.twitter.com/rMNoePetoU — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

