The Centre on Thursday extended (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure by one year. "The 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has been given the extension till November 18, 2023," the official order read. The 62-year-old was appointed as Director of Enforcement on November 19, 2018. Online Part-Time Job Scam: ED Freezes 80 Bank Accounts in Karnataka.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s Tenure Extended:

The appointments Committee of the cabinet has approved an extension in the tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra, as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a period of one year. pic.twitter.com/5yLuKvrmdi — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)