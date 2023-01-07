Marapi volcano in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, erupted for about 45 seconds on January 7, throwing ash up to 300 meters above its peak, according to Indonesia’s Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation. The authorities urged tourists not to be within a radius of 3 km from the Verbeek Crater. A number of cities and towns are situated around the mountain, including Bukittinggi, Padang Panjang and Batusangkar. Bag of Compost Thrown Off a Cliff Awakens a Volcano? Video of Item Exploding As It Lands Goes Viral

Check Tweet:

The Marapi volcano in #Indonesia's West Sumatra province erupted for about 45 seconds on Saturday, throwing ash up to 300 meters above its peak, according to the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation. — IANS (@ians_india) January 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)