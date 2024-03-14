According to the World Instant Noodles Association, the global consumption of instant noodles has increased to a massive 121.2 billion servings in 2022. The Association reports that in 2022, 121.2 billion servings of instant noodles were consumed across more than 50 nations, representing a 17% rise from 2018. This is a 2.6% gain from 2021 and the market's all-time high. China is the largest consumer of instant noodles, followed by Indonesia, Vietnam, India, and Japan. Due to its ability to appeal to a wider range of consumers, including a sizable vegetarian population, vegetarian noodles have the largest market share in 2022. “Not surprisingly, curry (masala) and chicken tikka flavours are popular in India. Roughly 60% of Indians are vegetarians due to religious reasons, and therefore, vegetable and tomato-based soups are eaten the most. Usually, Indians eat noodles with only a small amount of soup. As a snack for children, a small amount of noodles in a bag called ‘Chota Packs’ are sold”, according to the the World Instant Noodles Association. Instant Noodles Price Increased For the First Time in 14 Years in Thailand After Demand From Major Producers.

Instant Noodles Consumption Rises Significantly, China Top Consumer

BUSINESS: Global consumption of instant noodles rose to 121.2 billion servings in 2022, a 17% increase compared with 2018, according to the World Instant Noodles Association. pic.twitter.com/LzG0grBBCC — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)