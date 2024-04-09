The Shawwal crescent moon has been sighted in Indonesia and Malaysia. Both countries will celebrate Eid 2024, also known as Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Hari Raya Idul Fitri, on Wednesday, Apri 10. Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, the Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal in Malaysia on Tuesday, April 9, said that Eid or Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be celebrated in the country on Wednesday, April 10. This means that the Shawwal 1445 moon has been sighted in Malaysia, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Indonesia also announced that the first day of Shawwal month (Syawal 1445) will be Wednesday, April 10. Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Australia: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted, Eid al-Fitr To Be Celebrated on This Date.

Malaysia Announces Hari Raya Aidilfitri

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on Wednesday (April 10), the Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal, Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, has announced. 📷: RTM pic.twitter.com/wdb7EpP52r — BFM News (@NewsBFM) April 9, 2024

Shawwal Moon Sighted

#BREAKINGNEWS Kemenag: 1 Syawal 1445 H Secara Hisab Jatuh Besok Rabu 10 Aprilhttps://t.co/EgsuP7PvZR — CNN Indonesia (@CNNIndonesia) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)