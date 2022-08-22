The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has cancelled the second 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' train which was to run on August 24 to take devotees to important sites related to Lord Ram's life, due to less numbers of passengers. This was the second train of the Ramayana series under Bharat Gaurav.

Check Tweet:

