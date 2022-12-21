There is no point in creating division among humans. We should all live together without any violence... Disagreements should be resolved by keeping in mind that all are our brothers and sisters, keeping in mind building the world without weapons: Dalai Lama pic.twitter.com/DJlwbgitGZ— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

