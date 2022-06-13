The Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) on Monday released a list of 27-star campaigners who will campaign for the party in the Tripura Assembly by-election. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, party leader Shatrughan Sinha, MP Mimi Chakraborty, and others will campaign.

Check tweet:

