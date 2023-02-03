An Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to Calicut made an emergency landing back in Abu Dhabi airport after a flame was detected in one of its engines on Friday, ANI reported citing DGCA. "Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut ) was involved in Airturnback due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000ft during climb," the aviation regulatory body said. All passengers are safe. More details are awaited. Airlines Report 546 Technical Snags During Flight Operations in 2022, Indigo Airline Tops the List, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Air India Express Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air:

