On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi released the eight Cheetahs from Namibia that arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on his 72nd birthday. The Cheetahs which had gone extinct in India have returned to the country after 70 years. Speaking at the event after releasing the Cheetahs, PM Narendra Modi said, "Today, the #Cheetahs have come back to our land after decades." He also thanked the government of Namibia and congratulated the countrymen on the historic day. "This could not have been possible without their help," PM Modi added. Video: Cheetahs Back in India; PM Narendra Modi Releases Big Cats From Namibia at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

