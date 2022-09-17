On his 72nd birthday, PM Narendra Modi released the eight Cheetahs from Namibia that arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The Cheetahs which had gone extinct in India have returned to the country after 70 years. Union Minister Jyoyiraditya Scindia welcomed the big cats as they arrived in a special cargo flight that landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior. In his tweet, Scindia said, "The cheetahs have arrived in their new home- KUNO - heavenly habitat for our cats!".

Watch Video:

WATCH | Prime Minister @narendramodi releases eight Cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/dDglc2P7tN — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) September 17, 2022

See Pics:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the cheetahs that were brought from Namibia this morning, at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/dtW01xzElV — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)